Russia launches biggest strike on Ukraine’s gas industry since war began

On the night of October 3, Russia carried out its most massive strike on Ukraine’s gas production facilities since the start of the full-scale war. Energy infrastructure in Kharkiv and Poltava regions was severely damaged.

The story was reported by Naftogaz Ukraine.

Russia targets gas infrastructure

According to officials, Russia launched 60 drones and 35 missiles, many of them ballistic. While a number of targets were intercepted, several still hit their marks.

Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyi emphasized that the attack had no military purpose and was aimed solely at undermining Ukraine’s energy security and disrupting the heating season.

"This is deliberate terror against civilian facilities that ensure gas extraction and processing for people’s daily lives. No military logic. Another act of Russian cruelty, designed only to ruin the heating season and deprive Ukrainians of warmth this winter," Koretskyi said.

Many facilities sustained heavy damage, with some critically destroyed. Emergency crews from Naftogaz, the State Emergency Service, and other specialists are working on the ground to address the consequences.

