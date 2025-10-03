US freezes military aid talks with Ukraine due to government shutdown

The United States Capitol. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The financial crisis in the US government and the shutdown of its operations may directly affect arms supplies to Ukraine. According to reports, discussions on new aid packages for Kyiv have effectively been frozen. Talks on possible drone supply deals are also under question.

The story was reported by The Telegraph.

US halts discussions on military support for Ukraine

A Ukrainian delegation that arrived in Washington on Tuesday for meetings with White House officials was unable to hold its scheduled talks: meetings with representatives of the Pentagon, State Department, and the US administration were canceled. According to the report, other Ukrainian delegations expected in the coming weeks are also reconsidering their visits.

It remains unclear whether the budget crisis will impact the $500 million military aid package approved in September by the US and NATO allies.

Meanwhile, international humanitarian organizations warn that Ukraine is currently facing "massive, unprecedentedly intense attacks" from Russia, and any delay in arms deliveries could have critical consequences.

