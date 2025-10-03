Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day US freezes talks on Ukraine military aid — media

US freezes talks on Ukraine military aid — media

Ua en ru
Publication time 3 October 2025 10:51
US freezes military aid talks with Ukraine due to government shutdown
The United States Capitol. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The financial crisis in the US government and the shutdown of its operations may directly affect arms supplies to Ukraine. According to reports, discussions on new aid packages for Kyiv have effectively been frozen. Talks on possible drone supply deals are also under question.

The story was reported by The Telegraph.

Advertisement

US halts discussions on military support for Ukraine

A Ukrainian delegation that arrived in Washington on Tuesday for meetings with White House officials was unable to hold its scheduled talks: meetings with representatives of the Pentagon, State Department, and the US administration were canceled. According to the report, other Ukrainian delegations expected in the coming weeks are also reconsidering their visits.

It remains unclear whether the budget crisis will impact the $500 million military aid package approved in September by the US and NATO allies.

Meanwhile, international humanitarian organizations warn that Ukraine is currently facing "massive, unprecedentedly intense attacks" from Russia, and any delay in arms deliveries could have critical consequences.

Read also: 

Ukrainian defense delegation visits US to discuss drone deal

Witkoff to step down as Trump’s special representative — media

USA negotiations Ukraine military hardware war in Ukraine
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information