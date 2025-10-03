The SBU struck the Orsk oil refinery with drones 1,400 km from Ukraine

SBU strikes Russian oil refinery deep inside Russia — details

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out another deep strike on Russian territory, covering a distance of over 1,400 km. This time, the target of the strike drones from the Special Operations Center "A" was one of Russia’s largest oil refineries — "Orsknefteorgsintez" in the Orenburg region.

Sources within the SBU reported this information to Novyny.LIVE.

The SBU drones successfully attacked an oil refinery in Russia located 1,400 km from the Ukrainian border

The facility operates four primary processing units and can refine approximately 6.6 million tons of crude oil annually. The refinery produces nearly thirty types of products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, bitumen, and lubricants.

After the drones struck the refinery, a major fire broke out on the premises, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky. The refinery management announced the evacuation of personnel.

According to a source within the SBU, the strikes on Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure are aimed at weakening the Kremlin’s economic capabilities.

"Almost 40% of Russian refinery capacities are already idle. We will continue working to increase this figure," the informed SBU source said.

