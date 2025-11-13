Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Nordic and Baltic nations commit $500M in US arms for Ukraine

Nordic and Baltic nations commit $500M in US arms for Ukraine

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 November 2025 18:52
Updated 18:57
$500M in new military aid: Nordic and Baltic allies to fund US arms for Ukraine
Weapons from the US for Ukraine's Armed Forces. Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On Thursday, November 13, several European countries announced a significant increase in support for Ukraine. Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden will finance a 500 million US dollar package of defense materials for Ukraine. This assistance is provided as part of thePrioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), implemented by NATO and the United States.

The Ministry of Defense of Finland reported this on November 13.

Financial assistance to Ukraine

The ministry announced that the joint support of the Scandinavian and Baltic countries will further strengthen the region's commitment to Ukraine.

"This joint pledge to contribute the PURL initiative will further strengthen the commitment of the Nordic and Baltic countries to supporting Ukraine. It is crucial that Ukraine receives critical defence materiel quickly," said Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen.

Read more:

Britain strengthens support for Ukraine with energy aid

EU sends €5.9B to Ukraine from frozen Russian asset profits

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Anastasiya Pisanenko
