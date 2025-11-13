Rubio says the US and Ukraine are holding talks on weapons and energy equipment

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The United States continues negotiations with Ukraine on providing Kyiv with defensive weapons. Discussions are also underway regarding equipment for restoring the energy infrastructure targeted by Russia.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while speaking to journalists after the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Canada.

What Rubio said about negotiations with Ukraine

"Well, we’ve had those conversations with the Ukrainians about what they need, and I know that’s ongoing," Rubio told reporters following the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Canada.

The head of American diplomacy emphasized that it is important to help Ukraine get through the winter period, since Russia’s strategic goal is to destroy Ukraine’s energy capacity precisely this winter. According to Rubio, Moscow seeks to undermine Ukrainians’ morale and weaken their will to fight.

"So we’ve – that’s why we’ve been in discussions with them (with the Ukrainian side – Ed.) about defensive weapons to be able to protect their grid. And I know we’ve been in ongoing technical conversations about the specific (energy – Ed.) equipment they need," the US Secretary of State explained.

He also commented on the positions of both sides regarding a possible end to the war. Rubio stressed that Russia openly declares its intention to fully seize the entire Donetsk region, whereas the Ukrainian side "aren’t going to agree to that." Because of this, Russian forces continue carrying out long-range strikes across Ukraine, attempting to weaken the energy system.

