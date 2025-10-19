Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Russia strikes DTEK mine — 192 workers trapped underground

Russia strikes DTEK mine — 192 workers trapped underground

Publication time 20 October 2025 08:39
Updated 08:48
Russia launches massive attack on DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region
DTEK coal mine worker. Illustrative photo: DTEK Bilozerska Mine/Facebook

Russian forces carried out a massive strike on a DTEK energy company coal mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region. During the shelling, nearly two hundred workers were underground, and evacuation to the surface is ongoing.

This was reported by DTEK on its official Telegram channel on Sunday, October 19.

Massive attack on energy infrastructure

The company noted that the Russian military has once again deliberately targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure ahead of the heating season. During the latest strike, 192 mine employees were underground performing their work duties.

"This is already the fourth large-scale attack by the enemy on DTEK’s coal enterprises over the past two months," DTEK reported.

Rescue teams are currently carrying out evacuation operations to ensure the safety of all employees. According to the company, the consequences of the shelling are still being assessed.

mine Dnipropetrovsk region DTEK russia attack
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
