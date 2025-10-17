Raytheon and Ukraine explore joint projects to strengthen air defense

Raytheon defense company representative and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Press Service of the President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with representatives of the American defense company Raytheon, one of the leading manufacturers of Patriot air defense systems. During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation on the frontlines, including the intensification of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zelensky shared this information on his X account.

Zelensky discussed Patriot systems with Raytheon representatives

The President informed the company representatives about the needs of the Ukrainian forces in air defense and modern tools to deter enemy attacks.

Zelensky emphasized that the discussions focused on Raytheon’s production capabilities, including the potential expansion of cooperation to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, enhance the long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and develop joint Ukrainian-American weapons production.

I met with representatives of the defense company Raytheon, which produces, in particular, Patriot systems.



I told them about the battlefield situation and Russia’s intensified attacks on our people and civilian infrastructure.



We discussed Raytheon’s production capacity,… pic.twitter.com/w5DgX3BkF2 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 17, 2025

"Solutions to enhance the protection of lives in Ukraine exist, and we are working at all levels to ensure their realization. I thank Raytheon for its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelensky stated.

