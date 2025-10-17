Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky discusses air defense boost with Raytheon

Zelensky discusses air defense boost with Raytheon

Ua en ru
Publication time 17 October 2025 12:11
Updated 12:11
Raytheon and Ukraine explore joint projects to strengthen air defense
Raytheon defense company representative and Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Press Service of the President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with representatives of the American defense company Raytheon, one of the leading manufacturers of Patriot air defense systems. During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation on the frontlines, including the intensification of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zelensky shared this information on his X account.

Advertisement

Zelensky discussed Patriot systems with Raytheon representatives

The President informed the company representatives about the needs of the Ukrainian forces in air defense and modern tools to deter enemy attacks.

Zelensky emphasized that the discussions focused on Raytheon’s production capabilities, including the potential expansion of cooperation to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, enhance the long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and develop joint Ukrainian-American weapons production.

"Solutions to enhance the protection of lives in Ukraine exist, and we are working at all levels to ensure their realization. I thank Raytheon for its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelensky stated.

Read more:

Donald Trump wraps up two-hour talk with Putin — details

Zelensky heads to Washington for talks with Trump and Congress

Russia hits Ukraine’s power facilities every night — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky USA weapons air defense war in Ukraine Washington
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
