Donald Trump announced new US-Russia meeting — details

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump held a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. It lasted more than two hours.

This was announced by Donald Trump on his social network Truth Social on October 16.

Advertisement

Results of the conversation between Trump and Putin

"I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one. President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries. I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine," Trump wrote.

According to him, the Russian dictator thanked the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, for her work with children. The American leader said that Putin expressed his gratitude and confirmed that this work would continue.

They also spent a lot of time discussing trade between Russia and the United States after the war with Ukraine. At the end of the conversation, Trump and Putin agreed to hold a meeting of high-level advisers from the United States and Russia next week. According to Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the first meeting, along with others who will be appointed later. The location of the meeting has not yet been determined.

"President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this "inglorious" war, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end. President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation," Donald Trump said.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post

At the same time, the White House said that Trump would try to advance the cause of peace in Ukraine. They noted that the US president believes that progress was made during this conversation with Putin.

Ukraine's reaction

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reacted to the meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest.

"Now it is important not to let Putin stall again. Because Putin really wants to continue to hit Ukraine, and as long as he wants to, we need to hit Russia, more," Kovalenko emphasized.

Read more:

Zelensky heads to Washington for talks with Trump and Congress

Trump reportedly working on "Victory Fund" plan for Ukraine