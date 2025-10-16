Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin speak by phone on October 16

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

On October 16, the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have begun a telephone conversation.

This was reported by a CBS correspondent citing a source in the White House.

Advertisement

🇺🇲🇷🇺 A CBS journalist, citing a White House official, reported the start of a phone conversation between Putin and Trump.



See the latest updates with us: @visionergeo pic.twitter.com/FRhc2a71Ra - Visioner (@visionergeo) October 16, 2025

Trump's conversation with Putin

" CBS journalist, citing a White House official, reported the start of a phone conversation between Putin and Trump," the correspondent said.

The topics of discussion are currently unknown.

What Trump said

The US leader confirmed that he was talking to Putin.

"The conversation is ongoing, a lenghty one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion. Thank you for your attention to this matter! " Trump said.

Trump's post. Photo: screenshot

Read more:

Trump reportedly working on "Victory Fund" plan for Ukraine

Trump claims Ukraine intends to launch an offensive