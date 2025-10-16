Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin speak by phone on October 16

Trump–Putin call confirmed by White House source
On October 16, the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have begun a telephone conversation.
This was reported by a CBS correspondent citing a source in the White House.
🇺🇲🇷🇺 A CBS journalist, citing a White House official, reported the start of a phone conversation between Putin and Trump.- Visioner (@visionergeo) October 16, 2025
Trump's conversation with Putin
The topics of discussion are currently unknown.
What Trump said
The US leader confirmed that he was talking to Putin.
"The conversation is ongoing, a lenghty one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion. Thank you for your attention to this matter! " Trump said.
