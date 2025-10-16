Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Trump–Putin call confirmed by White House source

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 October 2025 20:03
Updated 21:23
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin speak by phone on October 16
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

On October 16, the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have begun a telephone conversation.

This was reported by a CBS correspondent citing a source in the White House.

Trump's conversation with Putin

" CBS journalist, citing a White House official, reported the start of a phone conversation between Putin and Trump," the correspondent said.

The topics of discussion are currently unknown.

What Trump said

The US leader confirmed that he was talking to Putin.

"The conversation is ongoing, a lenghty one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion. Thank you for your attention to this matter! " Trump said.

null
Trump's post. Photo: screenshot

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
