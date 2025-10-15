Trump says Ukraine plans to launch a counteroffensive

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine allegedly intends to launch an offensive. According to him, he plans to discuss the matter with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing the White House broadcast.

Advertisement

What Trump said about Ukraine’s counteroffensive

"We'll be talking about... They want to go offensive. I'll make a determination on that, but they would like to go offensive," Trump said.

He added that he would make a decision on the matter.

"I will make a decision on this, but they want an offensive, and we need to decide," the US president concluded.

Read more:

Ukraine and the US launch joint projects for energy and defense

Yermak details Ukraine’s defense meetings in Washington

Ukraine plans to build 20 million drones in 2026