Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump claims Ukraine intends to launch an offensive

Trump claims Ukraine intends to launch an offensive

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 October 2025 08:38
Trump says Ukraine plans to launch a counteroffensive
Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine allegedly intends to launch an offensive. According to him, he plans to discuss the matter with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, citing the White House broadcast.

Advertisement

What Trump said about Ukraine’s counteroffensive

"We'll be talking about... They want to go offensive. I'll make a determination on that, but they would like to go offensive," Trump said.

He added that he would make a decision on the matter.

"I will make a decision on this, but they want an offensive, and we need to decide," the US president concluded.

Read more:

Ukraine and the US launch joint projects for energy and defense

Yermak details Ukraine’s defense meetings in Washington

Ukraine plans to build 20 million drones in 2026

Volodymyr Zelensky AFU Donald Trump army counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine war in Ukraine
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information