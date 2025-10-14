Trump confirms meeting with Zelensky — what the US president said

US President Donald Trump boards a plane. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed his intention to hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. He also commented on the significant role Turkey could play in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump made these remarks aboard the presidential plane, with the White House releasing a recording of the statements.

When Trump will meet Zelensky

When journalists asked the U.S. president about the possibility of meeting with the Ukrainian president on October 17, Trump responded affirmatively.

"I think so. Yes," he said.

How Erdogan could help in negotiations

Trump also believes that Recep Tayyip Erdogan could assist in ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, citing the respect the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has for him.

"Yes, Erdogan can [help]. He is respected by Russia. Ukraine — I can’t tell you about, but he is respected by Putin," Trump stated.

