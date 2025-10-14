Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump on Zelensky meeting and Erdogan’s aid

Trump on Zelensky meeting and Erdogan’s aid

Ua en ru
Publication time 14 October 2025 10:07
Trump confirms meeting with Zelensky — what the US president said
US President Donald Trump boards a plane. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed his intention to hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky. He also commented on the significant role Turkey could play in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump made these remarks aboard the presidential plane, with the White House releasing a recording of the statements.

Advertisement

When Trump will meet Zelensky

When journalists asked the U.S. president about the possibility of meeting with the Ukrainian president on October 17, Trump responded affirmatively.

"I think so. Yes," he said.

How Erdogan could help in negotiations

Trump also believes that Recep Tayyip Erdogan could assist in ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, citing the respect the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has for him.

"Yes, Erdogan can [help]. He is respected by Russia. Ukraine — I can’t tell you about, but he is respected by Putin," Trump stated.

Read more:

Zelensky reveals Ukraine’s Tomahawk strike plans

Tomahawks to Ukraine may force Putin to peace — Trump

Trump thanks Putin after missing out on Nobel Peace Prize

Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump Recep Tayyip Erdogan war in Ukraine peace negotiations
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information