Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump thanks Putin after missing out on Nobel Peace Prize

Trump thanks Putin after missing out on Nobel Peace Prize

Ua en ru
Publication time 10 October 2025 20:18
Trump publicly thanks Putin for his support after being denied the Nobel Peace Prize
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump thanked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for his support. This happened after the US leader did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social on October 10.

Advertisement

Trump thanked Putin for his support

"Thank you to President Putin!" Trump wrote.

Earlier, Putin said that the Nobel Peace Prize had allegedly lost its status, and that Trump was actually solving global crises.

"The Nobel Peace Prize was sometimes given to those who did nothing for peace," the Russian dictator said.

Read more:

Trump fails to win Nobel Peace Prize, White House reacts

Israel and Hamas ceasefire officially begins — what happens next

vladimir putin Donald Trump award Nobel Prize war
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information