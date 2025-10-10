Trump publicly thanks Putin for his support after being denied the Nobel Peace Prize

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump thanked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for his support. This happened after the US leader did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social on October 10.

Trump thanked Putin for his support

"Thank you to President Putin!" Trump wrote.

Earlier, Putin said that the Nobel Peace Prize had allegedly lost its status, and that Trump was actually solving global crises.

"The Nobel Peace Prize was sometimes given to those who did nothing for peace," the Russian dictator said.

