Ceasefire in Gaza: Israel and Hamas halt fire after new agreement

Israel and Hamas ceasefire officially begins — what happens next
On Friday, October 10, at 12:00 p.m., a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect. The parties are preparing for the return of hostages.
This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces on X.
The end of the war in the Gaza Strip
"The Ceasefire Agreement Came Into Effect at 12:00. Since 12:00, IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages," the statement said.
They also wrote that the IDF, as part of the Southern Command, is deployed in the area and will continue to eliminate any immediate threat.
The Ceasefire Agreement Came Into Effect at 12:00— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2025
