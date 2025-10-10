Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Israel and Hamas ceasefire officially begins — what happens next

Israel and Hamas ceasefire officially begins — what happens next

Publication time 10 October 2025 14:25
Ceasefire in Gaza: Israel and Hamas halt fire after new agreement
Israeli tanks near the border with Gaza. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

On Friday, October 10, at 12:00 p.m., a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect. The parties are preparing for the return of hostages.

This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces on X.

The end of the war in the Gaza Strip

"The Ceasefire Agreement Came Into Effect at 12:00. Since 12:00, IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages," the statement said.

They also wrote that the IDF, as part of the Southern Command, is deployed in the area and will continue to eliminate any immediate threat.

Israel Gaza Strip HAMAS truce agreement
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
