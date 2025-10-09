First step of Israel–Hamas deal — hostage release and troop withdrawal

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on the first phase of peace negotiations, which will allow for the swift release of all hostages. The U.S. leader called it a "great day for the entire Arab and Muslim world."

Trump shared the statement on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Advertisement

What exactly did Trump say about the first phase of the Israel–Hamas agreement

Trump’s statement on the White House website. Photo: Screenshot

In his post, Trump stated that all hostages held by Hamas would be released very soon. Israel, in turn, will withdraw its troops to an agreed line "the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

Trump expressed gratitude to mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey who worked with the United States to make this development possible.

When the hostages will be released

Regarding the hostages’ release, CNN reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already reacted to this first step.

"With God’s help we will bring them all home," said the Israeli Prime Minister.

Today, Netanyahu will convene a government session to ratify the agreement with Hamas and facilitate the return of hostages from Gaza.

Hamas also confirmed the signing of the agreement and thanked Trump.

According to CNN sources, the release of the Israeli hostages is expected on Saturday or Sunday.

Read more:

Palestine, Israel’s response, and EU funds — day one at the UN

Hamas leaders targeted in Israeli attack on Doha

Trump says he is disappointed in Putin — here is why