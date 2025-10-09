First step of Israel–Hamas deal — hostage release and troop withdrawal

First phase of Israel–Hamas deal signed, Trump announces
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on the first phase of peace negotiations, which will allow for the swift release of all hostages. The U.S. leader called it a "great day for the entire Arab and Muslim world."
Trump shared the statement on his social media platform, Truth Social.
What exactly did Trump say about the first phase of the Israel–Hamas agreement
In his post, Trump stated that all hostages held by Hamas would be released very soon. Israel, in turn, will withdraw its troops to an agreed line "the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."
Trump expressed gratitude to mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey who worked with the United States to make this development possible.
When the hostages will be released
Regarding the hostages’ release, CNN reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already reacted to this first step.
"With God’s help we will bring them all home," said the Israeli Prime Minister.
Today, Netanyahu will convene a government session to ratify the agreement with Hamas and facilitate the return of hostages from Gaza.
Hamas also confirmed the signing of the agreement and thanked Trump.
According to CNN sources, the release of the Israeli hostages is expected on Saturday or Sunday.
