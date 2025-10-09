Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day First phase of Israel–Hamas deal signed, Trump announces

First phase of Israel–Hamas deal signed, Trump announces

Ua en ru
Publication time 9 October 2025 08:51
First step of Israel–Hamas deal — hostage release and troop withdrawal
U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on the first phase of peace negotiations, which will allow for the swift release of all hostages. The U.S. leader called it a "great day for the entire Arab and Muslim world."

Trump shared the statement on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Advertisement

What exactly did Trump say about the first phase of the Israel–Hamas agreement

Trump announced that the first phase of the agreement between Israel and Hamas has been signed - photo 1
Trump’s statement on the White House website. Photo: Screenshot

In his post, Trump stated that all hostages held by Hamas would be released very soon. Israel, in turn, will withdraw its troops to an agreed line "the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

Trump expressed gratitude to mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey who worked with the United States to make this development possible.

When the hostages will be released

Regarding the hostages’ release, CNN reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already reacted to this first step.

"With God’s help we will bring them all home," said the Israeli Prime Minister.

Today, Netanyahu will convene a government session to ratify the agreement with Hamas and facilitate the return of hostages from Gaza.

Hamas also confirmed the signing of the agreement and thanked Trump.

According to CNN sources, the release of the Israeli hostages is expected on Saturday or Sunday.

Israel Gaza Strip Donald Trump hostages HAMAS war
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
