Trump says he is disappointed in Putin — here is why

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 October 2025 08:59
Trump disappointed in Putin — key reasons behind his statement
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s actions regarding the end of the war in Ukraine. According to Trump, resolving the conflict in Ukraine has turned out to be far more challenging than addressing the situation in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza.

The American leader shared these remarks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, October 7.

Trump disappointed in Putin

"Last week, 7,812 people were killed, soldiers, mostly soldiers… Almost eight thousand soldiers were killed. It’s a crazy thing," Trump said.

He added that he had once believed it would be one of the easiest deals to make.

"I gеt along very well with Putin, and I thought that would have been. I was dissapointed in him. I have thought it would be easy one to settle, but it may be toughter than the Middle East," the U.S. leader stated.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
