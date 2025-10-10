Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump fails to win Nobel Peace Prize, White House reacts

Trump fails to win Nobel Peace Prize, White House reacts

Ua en ru
Publication time 10 October 2025 17:10
White House angered after Trump overlooked for Nobel Peace Prize
US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize. The White House expressed outrage over this and stated that "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace".

The statement was made by White House Communications Director, Stephen Chung, on October 10 on X.

Donald Trump did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," Chung wrote.

Trump has not yet commented on not receiving this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

It should be noted that the Nobel Committee was unable to award Trump the prize this year because the nomination deadline expired on January 31, 11 days after the inauguration of the 47th US president.

Read more:

Israel and Hamas ceasefire officially begins — what happens next

Trump comments on new Russia sanctions and related pressure

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
