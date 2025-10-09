Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump comments on new Russia sanctions and related pressure

Trump comments on new Russia sanctions and related pressure

Publication time 10 October 2025 09:34
US president considers new sanctions, plans pressure on Russia with NATO
U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump, during a press briefing following a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb, made a statement regarding the potential strengthening of sanctions against Russia. The U.S. leader indicated that such a measure is possible.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

What Trump said about NATO pressure and sanctions on Russia

Answering a question about new sanctions on the Kremlin, U.S. President Donald Trump replied briefly: "Maybe."

He also stated that, together with NATO, he wants to increase pressure to reach an agreement with Russia regarding Ukraine.

"Yeah, we are stepping up the pressure. We're stepping it up together. We're all stepping it up. NATO has been great," the U.S. president said.

Trump additionally praised NATO leadership, noting that the alliance is actively purchasing American weapons. "We are selling a lot of weapons to NATO, and that's going, I guess, to Ukraine for the most part."

Read more:

Trump says he is disappointed in Putin — here is why

Trump says he’s made a decision on Tomahawks for Ukraine

NATO adopts Ukrainian tactics to fight Russian drones — Rutte

