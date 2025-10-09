US president considers new sanctions, plans pressure on Russia with NATO

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump, during a press briefing following a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb, made a statement regarding the potential strengthening of sanctions against Russia. The U.S. leader indicated that such a measure is possible.

What Trump said about NATO pressure and sanctions on Russia

[Q]: Are you going to step up the pressure for a Ukraine deal?



President Trump:

Yeah, we are stepping up the pressure. We're stepping it up together.

NATO's been great. The leader of NATO, as you know, Mark, has been fantastic, I think. And he's a fantastic guy. pic.twitter.com/WNbGFYh6b4 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 9, 2025

Answering a question about new sanctions on the Kremlin, U.S. President Donald Trump replied briefly: "Maybe."

He also stated that, together with NATO, he wants to increase pressure to reach an agreement with Russia regarding Ukraine.

"Yeah, we are stepping up the pressure. We're stepping it up together. We're all stepping it up. NATO has been great," the U.S. president said.

Trump additionally praised NATO leadership, noting that the alliance is actively purchasing American weapons. "We are selling a lot of weapons to NATO, and that's going, I guess, to Ukraine for the most part."

