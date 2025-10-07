Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day NATO countries will fund Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine — Axios

NATO countries will fund Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine — Axios

Ua en ru
Publication time 7 October 2025 09:51
NATO will fund Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine if Trump approves the sale
Tomahawk missile. Photo: RTX

If the U.S. approves the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, NATO countries will cover the costs. However, it remains unclear what decision U.S. President Donald Trump has made.

This was reported by Axios.

Advertisement

What is known about a potential Tomahawk purchase for Ukraine

According to a source close to the Ukrainian government, representatives of the Trump administration have expressed concerns in recent weeks about whether the U.S. could control the use of the missiles by Ukraine after "they are bought and paid for by NATO countries."

"A Ukrainian official and a source close to the Ukrainian government said they didn't know what Trump's decision was," Axios reports.

Read more:

Trump says he’s made a decision on Tomahawks for Ukraine

Russia uses weapons with foreign components in Ukraine — Zelensky

Ukraine, Denmark to launch joint defense production backed by EU

USA NATO Donald Trump missile missiles war in Ukraine
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information