NATO will fund Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine if Trump approves the sale

Tomahawk missile. Photo: RTX

If the U.S. approves the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, NATO countries will cover the costs. However, it remains unclear what decision U.S. President Donald Trump has made.

This was reported by Axios.

What is known about a potential Tomahawk purchase for Ukraine

According to a source close to the Ukrainian government, representatives of the Trump administration have expressed concerns in recent weeks about whether the U.S. could control the use of the missiles by Ukraine after "they are bought and paid for by NATO countries."

"A Ukrainian official and a source close to the Ukrainian government said they didn't know what Trump's decision was," Axios reports.

