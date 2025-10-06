Ukraine partners with Denmark to build EU-funded defense facilities

Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bødskov. Photo: X/Denys_Smyhal

Ukraine and Denmark have agreed to establish joint defense production facilities, which will be funded by the European Union. The relevant memorandum was signed by Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and his Danish counterpart during the DFNC3 International Defense Industries Forum.

The head of the Ministry of Defense announced this on X on Monday, October 6.

Ukrainian defense companies to set up joint production facilities in Denmark

During the meeting, Denys Shmyhal signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of defense with Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bødskov, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løke Rasmussen.

This document envisages not only the development of production, but also the exchange of technologies and the attraction of EU funding for the implementation of joint projects.

"The signing of the Memorandum is a major step toward forming a new security system in Europe and strengthening the defense-industrial capacities of our countries. During the war, jointly produced equipment will support Ukraine’s Defense Forces. In the long term, Ukrainian solutions and experience in the field of security will also strengthen the defense capabilities of our allies," Shmyhal wrote.

