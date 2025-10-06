Ukraine’s Flamingo missile use in Russia remains confidential, says Zelensky

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said whether Ukrainian defenders use Flamingo missiles to attack Russian territory. The president noted that this information should not be made public at this time but added that Ukraine is now using more than just drones to attack Russian targets.

Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands on Monday, October 6, according to Halyna Ostapovets, a journalist with Novyny.LIVE.

Zelensky on the use of Flamingo missiles to strike Russia

In response to a question about whether the president could confirm that Ukrainian Flamingo missiles are already hitting targets in Russia, Zelensky said that this information is not currently public.

"I think we will move to detailed publicity on the use of our long-range capabilities a little later. We will not prepare the enemy for where we are, what we have come to, and what we are using," the Ukrainian leader said.

At the same time, the head of state emphasized that the most important thing to understand is that Ukraine has exclusively used Ukrainian products in recent days, not just drones.

"From the hits, people can understand (from the fragments that are available on social media) where drones are used and where non-drones are used. And I would like to thank not only the soldiers, but also the manufacturers who have taken the appropriate steps. We expect more opportunities, but they depend on financial capabilities," Zelensky explained.

It should be noted that the FP-5 Flamingo is a Ukrainian long-range cruise missile. The first photos of the missile were released on August 17, 2025. According to reports, the missile was already in mass production at that time.

