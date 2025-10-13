Trump makes key statement on Tomahawk supply to Ukraine — details

U.S. President Donald Trump at a U.S. Navy base. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump said while en route to Israel that he is considering supplying long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine if the war does not end soon, and that he believes Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be forced to come to the negotiating table.

The White House reported this.

What Trump said about sending Tomahawks to Ukraine

The U.S. leader stressed that he wants to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s requests for new batches of weaponry. In particular, he mentioned Ukraine’s interest in Tomahawks, calling it "a step forward."

"They would like to have Tomahawks. It's a step forward," the U.S. president said.

Although no official decision on supplying the missiles has been made, the U.S. president expressed an expectation of "noticeable progress" toward resolving the conflict in the coming weeks.

Trump also emphasized the unacceptable duration of the war in Ukraine. He praised the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people, who are effectively resisting the aggression.

The U.S. president added that he believes Russian leader Vladimir Putin has an interest in ending the war, because its continuation will have negative consequences for him.

"Look, if this war doesn't get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks. And frankly, Russia doesn't want that," Trump said.

