Main News of the day Zelensky reveals Ukraine’s Tomahawk strike plans

Zelensky reveals Ukraine’s Tomahawk strike plans

Publication time 13 October 2025 09:41
Zelensky explains where Ukraine will strike with Tomahawks — president’s statement
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Fox News that the use of long‑range Tomahawk missiles on Russian territory would not involve civilian targets; these missiles would be used to weaken the military capability of the Russian occupiers.

This statement by Volodymyr Zelensky was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

Where Ukraine would strike with Tomahawks if provided

The Ukrainian president emphasized that if Ukraine is supplied with long‑range Tomahawk missiles, they would be launched exclusively at significant military targets. The primary objective of such strikes would be to degrade Russia’s military potential and reduce its ability to continue the war against Ukraine.

Zelensky stressed that Russia uses revenues from energy sales to fund its war machine. Therefore, in his view, the most effective ways to end the war are diplomatic pressure and armed measures aimed at minimizing the aggressor’s military capabilities.

"The Russians sell energy, get money, and invest it in military purposes. So the most important thing is to reduce Russia's ability to continue the war. There are only two ways: diplomatic pressure or on the battlefield. But above all — reducing their capabilities. These are only military targets, exclusively military. We have never attacked civilians. That is a big difference between Ukraine and Russia," stated the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine has never carried out attacks on civilians, unlike Russia.
 

Read more:

Trump comments on new Russia sanctions and related pressure

NATO countries will fund Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine — Axios

Trump fails to win Nobel Peace Prize, White House reacts

Volodymyr Zelensky occupiers missiles war in Ukraine long-range weapons
Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
