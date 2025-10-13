Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump signs Gaza peace deal with Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar

Trump signs Gaza peace deal with Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 October 2025 22:14
US, Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar sign historic Gaza peace declaration
Donald Trump speaking in Egypt. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, October 13, a historic summit was held in Egypt. During it, the leaders of several countries signed a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

This was reported by Sky News.

Advertisement

Trump announces Gaza peace agreement

President Donald Trump was the first to speak at the signing ceremony. Addressing the audience, he said, "Can you believe it took 3,000 years? And it will stand. This is an incredible day for the world".

The agreement was then signed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Trump emphasized that the agreement is so significant that it could prevent a potential World War III in the Middle East, which he said could have resulted from a prolonged conflict in the region.

Trump announces the start of Gaza reconstruction

"We've achieved what everybody said was impossible, at long last, we have peace in the Middle East. It's so beautiful to see a new and beautiful day is rising. And now the rebuilding begins," Trump said.

According to him, the reconstruction of Gaza is the next step after a peaceful settlement, and it may be the easiest part of the process.

The US President also expressed "tremendous gratitude to the Arab and Muslim nations" who he says "helped make this incredible breakthrough possible".

It is worth noting that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Again, I would like to nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize, because I genuinely feel he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for the peace prize because he has brought not only peace in South Asia — saved millions of people, their lives — and today, achieving peace in Gaza [and] saving, millions of lives in the Middle East," he said.

Read more:

Trump declares Gaza war over, presents peace plan

Netanyahu hails Trump as "a Colossus" in Israeli history

USA Israel Gaza Strip Donald Trump HAMAS summit
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information