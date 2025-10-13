US, Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar sign historic Gaza peace declaration

Donald Trump speaking in Egypt. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, October 13, a historic summit was held in Egypt. During it, the leaders of several countries signed a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

This was reported by Sky News.

Trump announces Gaza peace agreement

President Donald Trump was the first to speak at the signing ceremony. Addressing the audience, he said, "Can you believe it took 3,000 years? And it will stand. This is an incredible day for the world".

The agreement was then signed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Trump emphasized that the agreement is so significant that it could prevent a potential World War III in the Middle East, which he said could have resulted from a prolonged conflict in the region.

Trump announces the start of Gaza reconstruction

"We've achieved what everybody said was impossible, at long last, we have peace in the Middle East. It's so beautiful to see a new and beautiful day is rising. And now the rebuilding begins," Trump said.

According to him, the reconstruction of Gaza is the next step after a peaceful settlement, and it may be the easiest part of the process.

The US President also expressed "tremendous gratitude to the Arab and Muslim nations" who he says "helped make this incredible breakthrough possible".

It is worth noting that Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Again, I would like to nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize, because I genuinely feel he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for the peace prize because he has brought not only peace in South Asia — saved millions of people, their lives — and today, achieving peace in Gaza [and] saving, millions of lives in the Middle East," he said.

