Israel nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize — Netanyahu calls him “a Colossus”

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

A wave of praise for US President Donald Trump was heard in the Israeli Knesset. Parliament Speaker Amir Ohana officially announced Israel's nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, calling the president "Israel's best friend" and "a giant of Jewish history".

This was reported by NewsXLive and Al Jazeera.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Amir Ohana praise Trump for peace in Israel

During his speech, Ohana emphasized that Trump, in his opinion, is a "rare colossus" and "a personality who will remain in the pantheon of history for thousands of years." He stated that the world today "needs more leaders like Donald Trump."

"The Jewish people will remember you. We are a nation that remembers this is not just a local struggle, but a global one. We are witnessing a battle between the forces of extremism, radicalism, and fundamentalism, and the forces of freedom, liberty, and democracy," Amir Ohan said.

Additionally, the speaker of the Israeli parliament compared Trump to Cyrus the Great, the legendary Persian king who freed the Jews from Babylonian captivity over 2,500 years ago.

"You have to look back two and a half millennia, into the fog of time, to find a parallel: Cyrus the Great. President Donald J. Trump, you are a colossus that will go down in history for thousands of years. Mr. President, the Jewish people will remember you. Your election to the presidency was a turning point not only for the United States, but for the entire world," Amir Ohan concluded his speech.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu devoted a significant part of his speech to praising Trump. During his address to parliament, Netanyahu called Trump "Israel's best friend in the White House" and "the man who has done more for Israel than anyone else".

Netanyahu thanked Trump for deciding to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, for brokering the Abraham Accords — which opened a new chapter in relations between Israel and Arab states — and for recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

