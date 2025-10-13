Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump declares Gaza war over, presents peace plan

Trump declares Gaza war over, presents peace plan

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 October 2025 18:53
Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan — demilitarized Gaza, disarmed Hamas, and new regional order
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, October 13, US President Donald Trump is on a visit to Israel. During his speech, the head of the White House made an important statement regarding the future security of Israel.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, according to the livestream from the meeting in Israel, on October 13.

Advertisement

Trump on further security in Israel

During his visit to Israel on October 13, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Israel's security would no longer be threatened.

In addition, during his speech in the Knesset, Trump outlined a plan for a peaceful settlement in the Middle East.

"And in an unprecedented achievement, virtually the entire region has endorsed the plan that Gaza will be immediately demilitarized, that Hamas will be disarmed, and Israel security will no longer be threatened in any way, shape, or form," the White House chief emphasized.

In the Israeli parliament, Trump said that the war in Gaza is officially over. In particular, he wrote this in the Knesset's book of testimonials.

When asked what would happen to Hamas if it did not comply with the ceasefire agreement, Trump replied: "They will comply".

Read more:

Netanyahu hails Trump as "a Colossus" in Israeli history

Trump thanks Putin after missing out on Nobel Peace Prize

USA Israel Donald Trump HAMAS truce war
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information