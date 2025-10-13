Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan — demilitarized Gaza, disarmed Hamas, and new regional order

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, October 13, US President Donald Trump is on a visit to Israel. During his speech, the head of the White House made an important statement regarding the future security of Israel.

This was reported by Novyny.LIVE, according to the livestream from the meeting in Israel, on October 13.

Trump on further security in Israel

During his visit to Israel on October 13, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Israel's security would no longer be threatened.

In addition, during his speech in the Knesset, Trump outlined a plan for a peaceful settlement in the Middle East.

"And in an unprecedented achievement, virtually the entire region has endorsed the plan that Gaza will be immediately demilitarized, that Hamas will be disarmed, and Israel security will no longer be threatened in any way, shape, or form," the White House chief emphasized.

In the Israeli parliament, Trump said that the war in Gaza is officially over. In particular, he wrote this in the Knesset's book of testimonials.

When asked what would happen to Hamas if it did not comply with the ceasefire agreement, Trump replied: "They will comply".

