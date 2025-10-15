Ukraine and US defense firms discuss air defense and long-range weapons, says Yermak

Andriy Yermak. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reported on a working call between members of the Ukrainian delegation and the president. During the call, the delegation reported on their initial meetings in Washington.

Yermak wrote about this on X, on Wednesday, October 15.

A working call of the delegation members with the President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa.

They reported on the first meetings in Washington — in particular, on a constructive conversation with leading U.S. defense companies and weapons manufacturers regarding cooperation in the areas… pic.twitter.com/JBsYJAGNMS — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) October 15, 2025

Ukrainian delegation's visit to the United States

"They (delegation members — ed.) reported on the first meetings in Washington — in particular, on a constructive conversation with leading US defense companies and weapons manufacturers regarding cooperation in the areas of air defense, long-range weaponry, aviation, and more," Yermak said.

He added that he, along with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya and Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna, are preparing the ground for the upcoming talks between the leaders scheduled for Friday.

"We count on productive agreements ahead. Grateful to the American side for their full support," the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine concluded.

