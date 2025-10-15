Five European countries join PURL program to boost Ukraine’s defense

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur. Photo: facebook.com/hanno.pevkur

A number of countries have joined the PURL program to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. These are the Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland and Slovenia.

Novyny.LIVE collected information about the countries joining the PURL program.

Assistance from the Netherlands

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said that his country will allocate 90 million euros for the production of reconnaissance and attack drones in Ukraine. The decision was made as a result of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

"Ukrainians told me last weekend that the coming winter is going to be the hardest winter ever, and I think we need to ensure a continuous flow of support to Ukraine. And the Netherlands is doing more than ever," Brekelmans said, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Lithuania joins PURL

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Šakalienė emphasized that her country will allocate $30 million for the PURL program.

"Speaking of Ukraine, Lithuania will allocate $30 million for PURL today. If necessary, we can transfer this money today, and we hope that the next package will be formed as soon as possible," Shakalienė said, according to Suspilne.

According to her, large-scale secondary sanctions should be imposed on Russia.

Help for Ukraine from Estonia

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that this week his country will provide Ukraine with drones worth tens of millions of euros. In addition, Tallinn will join PURL.

Pevkur noted with sadness that the volume of military assistance to Ukraine has somewhat decreased.

"Therefore, we decided that this week we will also transfer drones worth tens of millions in addition to what we have already done," the minister said, Ukrinform reports.

Earlier, four aid packages were agreed upon under this initiative, and the next package will come from the Nordic and Baltic countries.

"So this is good news. Our contribution will be 12 million US dollars," Pevkur added.

Finland's statement

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said that his country would hand over a new aid package to Ukraine this week and join PURL.

"This week we are providing a new support package for Ukraine. We have also decided to join the PURL initiative, as we believe it is critically important that Ukraine receives the necessary American weapons," Häkkänen said, Ukrinform reports.

Slovenia joins PURL

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said that his country had also joined the PURL initiative.

"I cannot disclose the amount because it is classified. I do not have the authority to declassify it now, but it is provided for in the budget of the Ministry of Defense for 2025, so it is not an additional cost," Golob said, Radio Liberty reports.

He added that the package focuses on air defense to protect energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.

