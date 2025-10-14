Zelensky urges partners to supply Ukraine with Patriot and NASAMS systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that on the night of October 14, Russia once again carried out a massive aerial strike on Ukrainian cities, focusing on the destruction of energy infrastructure. According to the head of state, this time the enemy used 96 strike drones, most of which were intercepted by Ukraine’s air defense forces, although some hits still caused damage and casualties.

Zelensky announced this on his X account.

Zelensky calls on partners to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses as soon as possible

"Last night, Russia’s aerial terror against our cities and infrastructure continued once again. The main targets were our energy facilities. Ninety-six attack drones were launched, most were shot down, though unfortunately not all. Yesterday evening, Russia dropped aerial bombs on Kharkiv, striking a city hospital and injuring 57 people," Zelensky reported.

Rescuers clear the rubble. Photo: Kharkiv Region State Emergency Service.

A rescuer extinguishes a fire. Photo: Kharkiv Region State Emergency Service.

The President noted that Russian forces again struck Kharkiv, including the city hospital where 57 people were affected. He added that the enemy also attacked energy facilities in several regions. In Kirovohrad region, civil and railway infrastructure in two settlements was damaged, while in Sumy region there were strikes on energy facilities and an industrial enterprise. In Donetsk region, other critical infrastructure objects were targeted.

Zelensky emphasized that Russia deliberately attacks power plants, transmission lines, and gas facilities daily and nightly, attempting to destroy Ukraine’s energy system ahead of the winter season.

The President once again called on international partners to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems to fully cover Ukrainian skies from Russian missiles, drones, and aerial bombs.

"We count on action from the United States, Europe, the G7, and all partners who have these systems and can provide them to help protect our people. Ukraine needs sufficient air defense capabilities to shield its skies from missiles, drones, and glide bombs so that Russia’s aerial terror becomes meaningless. The world must compel Moscow to come to the table for genuine negotiations. Only peace through strength can bring results," stressed the President of Ukraine.

