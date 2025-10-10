Power back for 725,000 families after Russian strike on October 10 — Zelensky

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky summarized the consequences of Russia's attack on Ukraine's energy sector on October 10. The Head of State described the current situation with the restoration of electricity supply to Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian leader updated on the matter in his evening video address on Friday, October 10.

Zelensky on the situation with power outages after the Russian attack

The Head of State noted that recovery from the Russian attack has been going on all day today. According to Zelensky, more than 725,000 Ukrainian families have already been restored to electricity.

"There is a lot of work to be done. Electricity has now been restored to more than 725,000 households. Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions. The situation remains difficult in Sumy region, as well as in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk regions, where repairs are complicated by the security situation," the President informed.

At the same time, he emphasized that there were new drone attacks, shelling, and air raids during the day.

According to the president, work is still underway in Kyiv. Where necessary, power engineers have implemented power supply schedules.

Zelensky on restoring water supply after the Russian attack

"Kyiv and Kirovohrad region have been working throughout the day to restore water supply," Zelensky said.

According to him, water supply has almost been restored in Kyiv, while in Kirovohrad region, pumps are being launched and the network is being filled.

"The task for all our regions is to prepare sufficient backup power for water utilities. This has already been implemented in some communities. And it should be the same in those communities where we see the relevant issues. There are victims of today's strike, particularly in Kyiv and in the regions. At energy facilities. We are providing assistance to everyone. In Zaporizhzhia, unfortunately, the Russians killed a child, a seven-year-old boy. My condolences," the President of Ukraine summarized.

