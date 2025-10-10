Zelensky urges G7 and US to speed up air defense system deliveries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that nationwide efforts are ongoing to address the aftermath of Russia’s massive attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure. According to him, this was a cynical and premeditated operation targeting systems essential for the everyday lives of Ukrainians.

Zelensky shared this information on his X account.

Zelensky urged international partners to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems

"It was a cynical and calculated attack, with more than 450 drones and over thirty missiles targeting everything that sustains normal life, everything the Russians want to deprive us of. As of now, more than 20 people across the country have been reported injured – all are receiving the necessary assistance. Sadly, a child was killed in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the attack. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Kyiv Region State Emergency Service

Zelensky stated that restoration work on electricity and water supply is ongoing in the capital, while power outages have been reported in several regions: Kyiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa and Dnipro. Recovery efforts are also underway in Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, and Kherson regions.

Firefighting operations. Photo: Dnipro Region State Emergency Service (SES)

"It is precisely the civilian and energy infrastructure that is the main target of Russia’s strikes ahead of the heating season. Together, we can protect people from this terror. What’s needed is not window dressing but decisive action – from the United States, Europe, and the G7 – in delivering air defense systems and enforcing sanctions," the president stated.

