Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Russia strikes DTEK power plant again — workers injured

Russia strikes DTEK power plant again — workers injured

Ua en ru
Publication time 8 October 2025 10:13
Enemy strike hits DTEK power plant — equipment damaged, workers injured
Aftermath of the strike. Illustration photo: Odesa Region SES

On Wednesday, October 8, Russian forces carried out another attack on one of DTEK’s thermal power plants. As a result of the shelling, two energy workers were injured, and the equipment sustained significant damage.

This was reported by DTEK on its official Telegram channel.

Advertisement

Attack on DTEK TPP

According to preliminary information, two company employees were wounded during yet another Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. They received urgent medical assistance. Repair crews are working on-site to address the aftermath of the strike and restore the damaged equipment.

"The TPP equipment has been seriously damaged. We are working to eliminate the consequences," DTEK stated.

The company reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK’s thermal power plants have been hit over 200 times. Despite the regular attacks, the energy workers continue to maintain the stability of the country’s power system.

Read more:

Russia launches largest attack on Ukraine’s gas industry

Russians attacked Kharkiv region — injured and fires reported

Trump says he is disappointed in Putin — here is why

power shelling power supply DTEK TPP
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information