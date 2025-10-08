Enemy strike hits DTEK power plant — equipment damaged, workers injured

Aftermath of the strike. Illustration photo: Odesa Region SES

On Wednesday, October 8, Russian forces carried out another attack on one of DTEK’s thermal power plants. As a result of the shelling, two energy workers were injured, and the equipment sustained significant damage.

This was reported by DTEK on its official Telegram channel.

Attack on DTEK TPP

According to preliminary information, two company employees were wounded during yet another Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. They received urgent medical assistance. Repair crews are working on-site to address the aftermath of the strike and restore the damaged equipment.

"The TPP equipment has been seriously damaged. We are working to eliminate the consequences," DTEK stated.

The company reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK’s thermal power plants have been hit over 200 times. Despite the regular attacks, the energy workers continue to maintain the stability of the country’s power system.

