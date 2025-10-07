Massive attack in Poltava and Sumy regions — energy infrastructure and railways damaged

Damaged locomotives. Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

On the night of October 7, Russian forces carried out massive attacks on energy and railway infrastructure in the Poltava and Sumy regions, aiming to disrupt Ukraine’s logistics.

The consequences of the strikes were reported by Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksii Kuleba.

Advertisement

Russia targets railways and destroys locomotive depots

In Poltava, the enemy struck a locomotive depot, traction substations, and energy supply facilities. Administrative and warehouse buildings were also damaged, and some rolling stock sustained harm.

Destroyed depot. Photo: Oleksii Kuleba

Damaged locomotive. Photo: Oleksii Kuleba

Damaged locomotive. Photo: Oleksii Kuleba

As a result of the shelling, fires broke out, which were promptly extinguished by emergency responders. No casualties were reported. Train services on the Kharkiv–Lviv, Lviv–Kharkiv, and Kramatorsk–Lviv routes were temporarily delayed, but railway operations have now been fully restored.

Due to damage to an energy facility, more than a thousand households in Poltava and surrounding communities were left without electricity. Russian forces also attacked Sumy, where residential buildings were damaged and parts of the city experienced power outages.

Response headquarters have been deployed on site to address the aftermath of the attacks. Utility services, energy workers, and emergency personnel continue to inspect damaged areas, restore electricity, and assist local residents.

"The enemy’s goal is clear — Russia is trying to weaponize cold and darkness. They aim to disrupt the heating season and paralyze the operation of Ukrzaliznytsia, which remains a critical artery of the country," said Oleksii Kuleba.

Read more:

Trump says he’s made a decision on Tomahawks for Ukraine

Russia uses weapons with foreign components in Ukraine — Zelensky

Russia launches largest attack on Ukraine’s gas industry