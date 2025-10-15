Ukrainian delegation in the US discusses financial aid and sanctions

Meeting of the Ukrainian delegation in the US. Photo: @svyrydenkoy/t.me

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start of active work by the government delegation in Washington. The Ukrainian team, which also includes the head of the National Bank and representatives of Naftogaz, is participating in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The priority topics, as defined by the President of Ukraine, remain energy, sanctions policy, and the development of cooperation with the US in new strategic areas that strengthen both countries.

Svyrydenko shared this information on her Telegram channel.

Svyrydenko provides details on the negotiations in the US

Svyrydenko noted that the day in Washington began with a meeting with the EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, Valdis Dombrovskis. The main topics of the discussions included the continuation of financial support for Ukraine and the implementation of the new reparations loan mechanism announced by the European Union.

During all meetings, the Ukrainian delegation pays particular attention to the protection of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and preparations for the winter season. Partners are given detailed explanations of the consequences of recent attacks on energy facilities, as well as ways to strengthen energy resilience.

Yulia Svyrydenko in the US. Photo: @svyrydenkoy/t.me

Svyrydenko expressed the expectation that the EU will soon adopt the 19th sanctions package against the aggressor state, emphasizing that consistent sanctions pressure is the only effective tool to reduce profits from oil and gas sales, which finance the war.

The Prime Minister thanked US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for his support and effective cooperation, highlighting that Ukraine and the US continue an active strategic dialogue. According to her, the US–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund has already begun operations.

"The US–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund has already started working. There are still a few important decisions needed for the Fund to operate fully, but even today the first pipeline of potential projects is being formed. We are focusing on priority projects in critical minerals, energy, and infrastructure. Ukraine is a reliable partner for bold Ukrainian–American business initiatives," emphasized the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

A separate Ukrainian government official thanked Secretary Bessent for the US position and willingness to work together with G7 countries to strengthen sanctions pressure not only on the aggressor state but also on those countries that indirectly support the war through the purchase of its energy resources.

The Ukrainian delegation met with representatives of Lockheed Martin and Raytheon

In addition, Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, spoke about an important meeting of the Ukrainian government delegation with representatives of leading US defense companies, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.

According to him, the meeting was attended by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsya, and Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, Olha Stefanishyna.

Yermak emphasized that the technologies of these companies play a key role in protecting Ukrainian airspace and supporting the country’s defense capabilities, and that cooperation in the military sector continues to strengthen.

