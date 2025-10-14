Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Ex-US General Ben Hodges predicts outcome of Russia-NATO war

Ex-US General Ben Hodges predicts outcome of Russia-NATO war

Publication time 14 October 2025 15:16
Ex-US Army commander — NATO could destroy Kaliningrad in hours
Ben Hodges. Photo: NBC News

Former US Army Europe Commander Ben Hodges stated that if Russia were to attack a NATO member country, the Alliance’s response would be immediate and devastating. In his view, directly comparing such a conflict to the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war is misleading due to NATO’s air and ground force advantages.

General Ben Hodges made these remarks in an interview with the project "Vot Tak."

Hodges: A Russia-NATO war would not resemble the start of the invasion of Ukraine

According to Hodges, a war between Russia and NATO would unfold under entirely different scenarios than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the Alliance’s capabilities are significantly different from Russia’s. He emphasized that if Moscow attempted aggression against a member state, NATO’s air and ground forces would respond quickly and effectively. Hodges also noted that the balance of forces in Europe today is different from what it was a few years ago.

"If Russia in 2025 attacked Poland the same way it attacked Ukraine, it would be destroyed by NATO air and ground forces. Kaliningrad would be eliminated in the very first hours. In the first hours — no Kaliningrad. All Russian facilities destroyed. Any Russian military sites in Sevastopol — gone as well. So direct comparisons are inappropriate here," Hodges emphasized.

Read more:

Rutte trolls Moscow over "broken" submarine

Trump comments on new Russia sanctions and related pressure

NATO adopts Ukrainian tactics to fight Russian drones — Rutte

war NATO war in Ukraine russia
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
