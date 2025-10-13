Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Rutte trolls Moscow over “broken” submarine

Rutte trolls Moscow over “broken” submarine

Ua en ru
Publication time 13 October 2025 20:24
NATO leader Rutte mocks Russia’s “broken” submarine in North Sea
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Photo: REUTERS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte mocked Russia for the poor condition of one of its submarines. Meanwhile, Moscow denies that the vessel is malfunctioning.

Reuters reports.

Advertisement

Rutte mocks Russia's broken submarine

Russia said the Novorossiysk diesel submarine surfaced off the coast of France to learn the navigation rules of the English Channel. In doing so, Russia has denied reports of a malfunction. According to Moscow, the vessel was returning to Russia after completing a mission in the Mediterranean Sea.

However, Dutch authorities reported that the Novorossiysk was under tow in the North Sea. Mark Rutte then said in a speech in Slovenia that the boat had broken down.

"Now, in effect, there is hardly any Russian naval presence in the Mediterranean left. There's a lone and broken Russian submarine limping home from patrol. What a change from the 1984 Tom Clancy novel 'The Hunt for Red October'. Today, it seems more like the hunt for the nearest mechanic," said the NATO Secretary General.

Read more:

NATO adopts Ukrainian tactics to fight Russian drones — Rutte

NATO begins major operation to boost Eastern European security

NATO ship Mark Rutte russia fleet
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information