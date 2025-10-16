Trump pushes for a “Victory Fund” to boost Ukraine’s defense

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

The leader of the United States, Donald Trump, plans to create a "Victory Fund" for Ukraine. It is to be financed by new duties for China or by new duties on goods from China.

This was reported by The Telegraph.

"Victory Fund" for Ukraine

According to media reports, Trump has instructed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to present this plan to his European counterparts before Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Washington.

The publication emphasizes that this step marked a significant shift in the US president's approach to the war.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth supported his position, saying during a meeting with NATO defense ministers that if Russia continues to refuse peace talks, the United States is ready to support Ukraine "with means that are exclusively at the disposal of the United States".

Bessent said Trump instructed him to inform European allies that the US is ready to support the "Russian oil tariff" or the "Ukrainian tariff for victory."

"But our Ukrainian or European allies must be ready to follow us. We will respond if our European partners join us," he said.

The strategy proposes to impose a 500 percent duty on imports from China, and use the proceeds to purchase weapons for the Ukrainian army.

