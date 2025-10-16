Russia strikes five Ukrainian regions on October 16 — Zelensky reports consequences

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported another large-scale aerial attack carried out by Russian forces during the night leading into Thursday. According to him, the enemy used more than 300 strike drones and 37 missiles, a significant portion of which were ballistic. Multiple regions were targeted simultaneously, including Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

The president also noted that Russia has begun deploying "Shaheds" equipped with cluster munitions to maximize damage and casualties.

"There are wounded. Recovery efforts are underway everywhere. Emergency services are working. And there is confirmation that the Russians are using double terror – attacking with "shaheds" carrying cluster munitions and launching repeated strikes to injure firefighters and energy workers who are restoring damaged facilities," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that this fall, Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure almost daily, attempting to cause widespread outages. He stressed that the international community must increase pressure on the Kremlin, as only sanctions and decisive military support can stop the aggression.

"Putin has turned a deaf ear to everything the world says, so the only language that can still get through to him is the language of pressure – pressure through sanctions and pressure through long-range capabilities. Strong decisions are possible, decisions that can help. And this depends on the United States, on Europe, on all partners whose strength directly determines whether the war will be ended," Zelensky stated.

He also noted that during his upcoming visit to Washington, he plans to discuss with American partners strengthening defensive assistance, particularly regarding air defense systems and long-range weapons.

