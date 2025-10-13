Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky reveals number of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

Zelensky reveals number of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia

Publication time 13 October 2025 08:48
Zelensky says over 19,000 Ukrainian children documented as abducted by Russian forces
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

In an interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia has kidnapped several tens of thousands of Ukrainian children. He noted that this number is officially documented.

The statement by the Ukrainian president was reported by Novyny.LIVE.

How many Ukrainian children have been abducted by Russians

The president stated that there are precise records showing that Russian forces have abducted over 19,000 young Ukrainian children. Zelensky also noted that the actual number of kidnapped children could be higher. He added that 1,600 children have already been returned to Ukraine.

"What we know — Russia has kidnapped at least 19,000 children. The number could be higher, but 19,000 is confirmed. 1,600 have already been returned to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

An international program called "Bring Kids Back" is in place to locate and return Ukrainian children home, involving 40 countries, the Ukrainian leader stated.

Pylyp Boiko - редактор
Author
Pylyp Boiko
