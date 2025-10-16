Zelensky’s Washington visit: meetings with Trump, Congress, and defense leaders ahead

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is on his way to Washington, DC. During his visit, the Ukrainian leader is to hold a series of meetings.

This was reported by journalist Uliana Boichuk from Washington on Vechir.LIVE.

Zelensky's visit to the United States

Today, Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with several American defense companies. Tomorrow morning, he is scheduled to visit Congress. In the afternoon, Volodymyr Zelensky will have a bilateral meeting with Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President has just arrived in the United States. Currently, the US leader is speaking with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the phone. Trump promised on his social media platform, True Social, that he would make the details of the call public later.

It is also known that the park near the White House has been blocked off. A No Kings rally protesting the policies of the current administration will be held there on Thursday, October 16.

