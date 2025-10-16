Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Zelensky heads to Washington for talks with Trump and Congress

Zelensky heads to Washington for talks with Trump and Congress

Publication time 16 October 2025 20:53
Updated 20:56
Zelensky’s Washington visit: meetings with Trump, Congress, and defense leaders ahead
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is on his way to Washington, DC. During his visit, the Ukrainian leader is to hold a series of meetings.

This was reported by journalist Uliana Boichuk from Washington on Vechir.LIVE.

Zelensky's visit to the United States

Today, Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with several American defense companies. Tomorrow morning, he is scheduled to visit Congress. In the afternoon, Volodymyr Zelensky will have a bilateral meeting with Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President has just arrived in the United States. Currently, the US leader is speaking with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the phone. Trump promised on his social media platform, True Social, that he would make the details of the call public later.

It is also known that the park near the White House has been blocked off. A No Kings rally protesting the policies of the current administration will be held there on Thursday, October 16.

Read more:

Trump–Putin call confirmed by White House source

Trump reportedly working on "Victory Fund" plan for Ukraine

Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
