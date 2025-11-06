Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region — civilians injured

Aftermath of Russia’s attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko / Telegram

During the night of November 6, Russian occupation forces carried out a massive drone strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack caused civilian casualties, as well as fires and extensive destruction.

This was reported by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Rescuers at the scene of Russia’s attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko / Telegram

Consequences of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region

According to Haivanenko, eight people were injured as a result of the night-time drone assault. Multiple fires broke out across the city.

The roof and ceilings of a four-storey residential building were partially destroyed, while cars and a transport facility also sustained damage. The region’s infrastructure suffered significant harm.

Rescuers eliminate the aftermath of Russia’s attack. Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko / Telegram

In addition, enemy drones struck the Petropavlivka community in the Synelnykove district, where a municipal enterprise building caught fire.

Across Nikopol district, Russian forces continued attacking with FPV drones and artillery, targeting both Nikopol city and the Pokrovske community. A five-storey building, a private house, and a power line were damaged as a result of the strikes.

Fire after Russia’s drone strike on Dnipropetrovsk region. Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko / Telegram

