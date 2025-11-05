Reports suggest Angelina Jolie visits Kherson during charity mission

Angelina Jolie. Photo: Reuters

Actress and activist Angelina Jolie arrived in Ukraine. According to media reports, the Hollywood star visited Kherson.

On Wednesday, November 5, the "Ukraine context" Telegram channel shared photos of Jolie.

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie visited Kherson amid war

Angelina Jolie visiting Kherson, Ukraine, 2025. Photo: Telegram channel "Ukraine Context"

According to reports, the Hollywood actress arrived in Ukraine as part of a charitable mission. While there, she visited a maternity hospital and a children's hospital. However, there is currently no official confirmation of the visit.

Angelina Jolie visiting Kherson, Ukraine, 2025. Photo: Telegram channel "Ukraine Context"

This is Jolie's second visit to Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion. In 2022, she visited Lviv. The celebrity has also repeatedly expressed her support for Ukrainians. During the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, she honored the memory of Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who was killed by Russians.

Read more:

SBU releases footage of deadly strikes near Pokrovsk — video

Odesa region drone attack — aftermath summary