US confirms successful launch of Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

Minuteman III missile test. Photo: Vandenberg Space Force Base

The United States conducted a test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. The unarmed missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and traveled more than 6,700 kilometers.

The base's press service announced this on Wednesday, November 5.

Advertisement

The U.S. Air Force’s Global Strike Command says it conducted another unarmed Minuteman III ICBM test launch from California as part of routine reliability checks. The missile landed near the Marshall Islands. (Video below from May test.)pic.twitter.com/ymmtp2xYXb — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 5, 2025

US launches Minuteman III missile

The goal of the test was to verify the accuracy, combat readiness, and reliability of the system, an essential component of the US nuclear triad.

The unarmed missile traveled approximately 4,200 miles (6,750 kilometers) and reached the Ronald Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

During the flight, US Army Space and Missile Defense Command specialists used radars, optical sensors, and telemetry systems to collect and analyze data on the missile's flight characteristics.

The Minuteman III has been in service since the early 1970s and remains a key element of American strategic deterrence. It is capable of delivering a nuclear payload over 12,000 kilometers with high accuracy. Despite its long service life, the system undergoes regular modernizations, including updates to the guidance, control, and security systems.

Read more:

Mamdani makes history as New York City's first muslim mayor

Trump one year after the election — promises and reality