Main News of the day US Air Force tests unarmed Minuteman III ICBM over Pacific Ocean

US Air Force tests unarmed Minuteman III ICBM over Pacific Ocean

Publication time 5 November 2025 20:44
Updated 20:52
US confirms successful launch of Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
Minuteman III missile test. Photo: Vandenberg Space Force Base

The United States conducted a test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. The unarmed missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and traveled more than 6,700 kilometers.

The base's press service announced this on Wednesday, November 5.

US launches Minuteman III missile

The goal of the test was to verify the accuracy, combat readiness, and reliability of the system, an essential component of the US nuclear triad.

The unarmed missile traveled approximately 4,200 miles (6,750 kilometers) and reached the Ronald Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

During the flight, US Army Space and Missile Defense Command specialists used radars, optical sensors, and telemetry systems to collect and analyze data on the missile's flight characteristics.

The Minuteman III has been in service since the early 1970s and remains a key element of American strategic deterrence. It is capable of delivering a nuclear payload over 12,000 kilometers with high accuracy. Despite its long service life, the system undergoes regular modernizations, including updates to the guidance, control, and security systems.

Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
