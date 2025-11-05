From underdog to history maker: Zohran Mamdani becomes NYC's first muslim mayor

Zohran Mamdani. Photo: Getty Images

The Democratic Party scored decisive victories in the first elections since Trump's return to office. In New York City, Zohran Mamdani made history as the first Muslim mayor, campaigning on progressive reform and social equity.

This was reported by BBC.

First muslim mayor of the largest US city

Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, became the new mayor of New York City — the first Muslim to hold this position. He was supported by over two million voters, setting a record for city elections since 1969.

His victory is notable in many ways. He will be the city's youngest mayor since 1892, its first Muslim mayor, and its first mayor born in Africa. The 34-year-old entered the race last year with little name recognition, money, or institutional party support. This makes his victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa all the more remarkable.

Mamdani's campaign focus

Journalists note that Mamdani supports increasing taxes for corporations and wealthy Americans, government intervention in free market systems, making public transportation more affordable, establish free childcare, and increase the minimum wage to $30 per hour.

Mamdani has demonstrated an uncanny ability to address the core economic issues that are important to working-class voters who have recently abandoned the Democratic Party.

