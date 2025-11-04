Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

Ua en ru
Publication time 4 November 2025 15:34
Updated 15:37
Dick Cheney, former US Vice President to George W. Bush, dies at 84
Former US Vice President Dick Cheney. Photo: REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney, who served in two George W. Bush administrations from 2001 to 2009, died at the age of 84. He played a key role in shaping American foreign and defense policy at the beginning of the 21st century.

CNN reported this on November 4.

Advertisement

Cheney passed away at the age of 85

Considered the main ideologist of the US's hard line after the September 11 attacks, he was particularly influential in the fight against terrorism, the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq, and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein.

In his later years, Cheney became increasingly estranged from the Republican Party due to its new political orientation. He openly criticized Donald Trump, calling him a "coward" and "the greatest threat to America". Consequently, the once-influential politician was pushed aside from internal party life.

"In an ironic coda to a storied political career, he cast his final vote in a presidential election in 2024 for a liberal Democrat, and fellow member of the vice president’s club, Kamala Harris, in a reflection of how the populist GOP had turned against his traditional conservatism," according to CNN.

Cheney had serious heart problems for decades. After several heart attacks, he received a heart transplant in 2012, which allowed him to continue an active life for over a decade.

Read more:

Merz announces plans to deport Syrians from Germany

US and China align on joint steps toward Ukraine peace talks

USA death officials politicians
Anastasiia Postoienko - editor
Author
Anastasiia Postoienko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information