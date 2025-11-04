Dick Cheney, former US Vice President to George W. Bush, dies at 84

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney. Photo: REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney, who served in two George W. Bush administrations from 2001 to 2009, died at the age of 84. He played a key role in shaping American foreign and defense policy at the beginning of the 21st century.

CNN reported this on November 4.

Advertisement

Cheney passed away at the age of 85

Considered the main ideologist of the US's hard line after the September 11 attacks, he was particularly influential in the fight against terrorism, the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq, and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein.

In his later years, Cheney became increasingly estranged from the Republican Party due to its new political orientation. He openly criticized Donald Trump, calling him a "coward" and "the greatest threat to America". Consequently, the once-influential politician was pushed aside from internal party life.

"In an ironic coda to a storied political career, he cast his final vote in a presidential election in 2024 for a liberal Democrat, and fellow member of the vice president’s club, Kamala Harris, in a reflection of how the populist GOP had turned against his traditional conservatism," according to CNN.

Cheney had serious heart problems for decades. After several heart attacks, he received a heart transplant in 2012, which allowed him to continue an active life for over a decade.

Read more:

Merz announces plans to deport Syrians from Germany

US and China align on joint steps toward Ukraine peace talks