US and China agree to coordinate on ending Russia's war in Ukraine

For the first time, Washington and Beijing have agreed on joint actions regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. The historic summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could signal the start of a new era of international peace negotiations.

Bloomberg reported this on Monday, November 3.

Trump and Xi Jinping agreed on actions regarding the war in Ukraine

The summit between the Chinese and White House leaders was one of the most significant in recent years. It opened the door to Beijing's potential involvement in resolving Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

David Daokui Li, an advisor to the Chinese government, called the meeting "historic" because the United States essentially recognized China as an equal negotiating partner. Li noted that one of the key topics of future negotiations will be the situation in Ukraine.

"Among all the meetings between the two leaders, this one is perhaps the most important — really historical. Fundamentally the most important progress for both sides is for the US to recognize China as equal partner to talk about things," said Li, an economics professor at Tsinghua University and a former adviser to the Chinese central bank.

Following the summit, Trump announced that Washington and Beijing had agreed to work together to "get the war with Russia and Ukraine solved". Although the details of the agreement are still unknown, experts believe China's involvement could significantly impact the war's diplomatic context.

According to Li, there has been noticeable enthusiasm in Beijing since the summit. Cai Qi, head of Xi Jinping's administration, published an article discussing "proactive management of the international space", which indicates China's growing confidence in its global role.

Meanwhile, the US is signaling its desire to reduce its dependence on China in strategic sectors, and it continues to unite allies amid Russia's war against Ukraine.

