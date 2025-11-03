Trump comments on when the war in Ukraine might end

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has made predictions about when Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine could end. According to the White House leader, it is entirely realistic to achieve peace within a few months.

Trump shared his views in an interview with CBS News.

Trump’s prediction on when the war in Ukraine could end

The US President expressed confidence that the war in Ukraine can be brought to an end soon — within several months.

When asked by a reporter whether he believed the conflict could conclude "in a couple of months," Trump responded affirmatively:

"I think we're gonna get it done," — said the American leader.

He also added that, in his view, Moscow seeks to re-establish contact with Washington.

"I think he [Putin] really wants to do business with the US," Trump emphasized.

Commenting further on his foreign policy approach, the US President noted that his background in trade has helped him achieve results in dealings with various countries.

"It did work with - Pakistan, and it did work with - 60% of those countries. I can tell you, if it wasn't for tariffs and trade I wouldn't have been able to make the deals," the President stated.

