Trump predicts when the war in Ukraine might end

Trump predicts when the war in Ukraine might end

Publication time 3 November 2025 12:39
Updated 12:39
Trump comments on when the war in Ukraine might end
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has made predictions about when Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine could end. According to the White House leader, it is entirely realistic to achieve peace within a few months.

Trump shared his views in an interview with CBS News.

Advertisement

Trump’s prediction on when the war in Ukraine could end

The US President expressed confidence that the war in Ukraine can be brought to an end soon — within several months.

When asked by a reporter whether he believed the conflict could conclude "in a couple of months," Trump responded affirmatively:

"I think we're gonna get it done," — said the American leader.

He also added that, in his view, Moscow seeks to re-establish contact with Washington.

"I think he [Putin] really wants to do business with the US," Trump emphasized.

Commenting further on his foreign policy approach, the US President noted that his background in trade has helped him achieve results in dealings with various countries.

"It did work with - Pakistan, and it did work with - 60% of those countries. I can tell you, if it wasn't for tariffs and trade I wouldn't have been able to make the deals," the President stated.

Read more:

Trump on Putin and trade with Russia — his statement

Vučić ready to sell arms to EU — no issue if they reach Ukraine

35 countries to unite in Madrid for secret Ukraine talks

USA Donald Trump Ukraine truce war in Ukraine peace negotiations
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
