Main News of the day 35 countries to unite in Madrid for secret Ukraine talks

Ua en ru
Publication time 31 October 2025 22:56
Updated 23:00
35 nations to gather in Madrid to discuss next phase of support for Ukraine
A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. Photo: Reuters

A closed summit of representatives from the Coalition of the Willing will take place in Madrid on November 4. The meeting will focus on providing additional assistance to Ukraine.

El Mundo reports on October 31. 

The Madrid meeting

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied rumors that the meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing is secret. The meeting is set to take place in Madrid.

According to MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi the event will be held in a standard working format. He said that it is a regular meeting of political directors with a defined agenda and no secrets or extraordinary circumstances. The Ukrainian side is in constant contact with their Spanish counterparts regarding the event's preparation and plans to maintain communication after its conclusion.

However, El Mundo reports that the meeting was organized under maximum secrecy.

"Participants were warned that mobile phones are prohibited and must be handed in at a designated location. They were also asked not to disclose information about the meeting on public platforms or social media," the publication writes.

The summit is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. and end after 3:30 p.m., with two discussion blocks about providing assistance to Ukrainians.

Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
