Zelensky wraps up London visit — more sanctions against Russia

Zelensky wraps up London visit — more sanctions against Russia

Ua en ru
Publication time 24 October 2025 22:59
Updated 23:03
Volodymyr Zelensky summarizes London talks with European leades
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to London on October 24, 2025. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Friday, October 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with European leaders in London. The head of state noted that the leaders agreed that sanctions pressure on Russia must continue to be strengthened.

In an evening video address, Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the results of the meetings in London.

Zelensky discussed the meeting with the leaders in London

On October 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron (via video conference), Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met before the Coalition of the Willing meeting in London.

The leaders coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and protect critical energy infrastructure. They discussed ways to bolster air defense and leverage the capabilities of the PURL and SAFE programs.

All participants agreed that it is crucial to continue collaborating with the United States to achieve peace in Ukraine and establish clear and reliable security guarantees. 

The leaders agreed that it is necessary to continue strengthening sanctions against Russia. Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is ready for diplomatic steps, but they must be genuine negotiations.

"A meeting with leaders in London has already taken place – this is the third positive development for Ukraine in just a few days. More sanctions against Russia are coming – and they will be aligned with the decision of the United States. This is a very right move by the U.S. President – sanctions against two Russian oil companies that export large volumes of oil.

Today, all participants, without exception, in the Coalition of the Willing agreed that this is exactly how pressure should continue – on Russian oil: Russian oil companies, terminals, Russian tanker fleet, and the entire infrastructure of the aggressor. Today we agreed on decisions that can help us a lot. We will not disclose all the details yet, to make things harder for Putin," Zelensky said.

Read more:

France to supply Ukraine with Mirage jets and Aster missiles

UK to send 5,000 new missiles to Ukraine — Starmer confirms

Volodymyr Zelensky London war in Ukraine meeting Coalition of the willing
Yevtushenko Alina - editor
Author
Yevtushenko Alina
