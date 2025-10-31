Ukraine confirms covert operation that destroyed one of Russia's strategic "Oreshnik" complexes

The "Oreshnik" ballistic missile complex. Photo: Russian media

In the summer of 2023, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces successfully carried out a covert mission in Russia. During this mission, one of Russia's three Oreshnik strategic complexes was destroyed. Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Head Vasyl Malyuk revealed details of this long-classified operation for the first time.

Vasyl Malyuk said this during a briefing on Friday, October 31.

SBU disclosed details of a successful mission

According to the SBU Head, the destruction of the complex was carried out jointly by the SBU Main Intelligence Directorate, the Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. The operation was carried out at the Kapustin Yar training ground in Russia. Until now, the details of the operation were not disclosed, as it was of strategic importance for Ukrainian defense and partner states.

"We have never voiced it before, but we can briefly say that one of the three "Oreshnik" complexes was successfully destroyed on their territory, in Kapustyn Yar, by the Defense Intelligence, Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine," he said.

Malyuk emphasized that "the destruction was one hundred percent," and added that the report on the operation was submitted only to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. In addition, only a few presidents of partner countries knew about it, as it was a unique joint reconnaissance and combat operation.

He noted that back in 2023, neither Ukrainians nor the international community knew about the Oreshnik system, and the Russians did not have time to use it as a tool of nuclear blackmail. That is why its elimination was of key strategic importance for the security of Ukraine and its allies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia possessed three missiles of this type, one of which had already been used, while another six could be ready for launch.

"Russia plans to deploy the "Oreshnik" system in Belarus, and we understand its approximate range is 5,000 kilometers. There’s also a 700-kilometer dead zone. That means Europeans need to pay close attention to these risks," Zelensky emphasized.

What is known about the Oreshnik missile?

The "Oreshnik" is a medium-range, surface-to-surface ballistic missile that can reportedly carry nuclear and conventional warheads. Technical details are scarce, but according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the missile can reach speeds of up to Mach 10 (approximately 2.5 to 3 kilometers per second) and has a range of up to 5,500 kilometers.

The Ukrainian military reports acceleration of over 3.5 km/s and the ability to carry six warheads with submunitions. This makes the "Oreshnik" difficult to intercept, though modern missile defense systems are designed to counter such threats.

