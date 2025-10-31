Ukrainian Neptune missiles strike Oryol Power Plant and Novobryansk Substation

A TPP is on fire in Russia. Illustrative photo: Russian media

Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out successful strikes using Neptune missiles: the Oryol TPP and the Novobryansk substation in Russia. As a result of the successful attacks, the enemy's facilities were disabled.

The press service of the Ukrainian Navy reported this on Friday, October 31, in a Telegram post.

Neptune missiles devastate russian energy infrastructure

Units of the Ukrainian Navy successfully attacked the Oryol TPP and the Novobryansk power substation in Russia with Neptune cruise missiles.

According to the Navy, both facilities supplied power to military enterprises in the region, so taking them out of commission is a serious blow to the logistics of the Russian occupiers.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to demonstrate that no enemy rear area is safe," the Navy emphasized.

